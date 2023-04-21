Bhopal: Two ADGs to be elevated to DG rank

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two special director generals of police (DGs) will retire in July and two assistant director generals (ADG) will be elevated to DG rank. In August, one DG will get retire. A total of 12 DG posts are in vogue in the state.

In the current year, as many as 15 senior IPS officers will retire till the end of the year. Till March, four IPS officers had retired. Among them are Anvesh Manglam, KT Vaiphei, ML Chari and Anil Kumar Sharma.

From the month of April to December as many as 11 senior IPS officers are going to retire. On April 30, the joint director in intelligence bureau (IB) New Delhi, will retire. In the next month DIG Khargone, Tilak Singh will hang up his boots.

In the month of July, DG training Mukesh Kumar Jain, DG home guards Pawan Kumar Jain, IPS Anita Malviya and ADG administration D Sreenivasa Rao, ADG JNPA Sushovan Banerjee will bid goodbye. After their retirement, two ADGs Sushma Singh (ADG vigilance) and Sajjad Wasi Naqvi (ADG narcotics) will be elevated to DG posts and will retire in the end of August.

In November, two senior officers DG CRPT New Delhi SL Thaosen and ADG, STF and ADG telecom (additional charge) Vipin Maheshwari will retire. In December, ADT PTRI G Janardan will retire from service.