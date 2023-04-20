Bhopal: 6% jump in fully immunised children in MP, says NHM director Santosh Shukla

AFP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three special campaigns launched by the Madhya Pradesh government over the last one year have led to a jump of 6% in full immunisation coverage of children in the state. The percentage of fully immunised children in the state has risen from 88% to 94 %, says Santosh Shukla, director, Immunisation with the National Health Mission, MP.

Shukla said that besides the state government, international agencies like UNICEF, WHO and UNDP have also contributed to this success.

UNICEF India, on Thursday, released a report on ‘The State of the World’s Children 2023: For Every Child, Vaccination,’ highlighting the significance of childhood immunisation.

The report says that the Covid-19 pandemic caused a big disruption in the routine immunisation of the children. “The largest sustained backslide in childhood immunisation in 30 years was fuelled by the Covid-19 pandemic. The pandemic interrupted childhood vaccination almost everywhere, especially due to intense demands on the health system, the diversion of immunisation resources to Covid-19 vaccination, health worker shortages and stay-at-home measures,” the report said. The Report warns that a total of 67 million children missed out on vaccinations between 2019 and 2021, with vaccination coverage levels decreasing in 112 countries

Margaret Gwada, chief, UNICEF Madhya Pradesh said that UNICEF stands committed to support the MP State government’s vision of ensuring that every child receives timely and complete vaccination. As UNICEF releases ‘The State of the World’s Children’s 2023 : For Every Child, Vaccination’ report, we urge all parents and stakeholders to continue with the tireless efforts to ensure that No eligible child is left behind and is protected against vaccine preventable diseases.