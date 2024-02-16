Bhopal: Turmoil In State Over CS Appointment, Decision To Be Taken Before MCC Comes Into Force

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state bureaucracy is in turmoil again over the appointment of the Chief Secretary (CS). The present CS Veera Rana is retiring on March 31. The Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha election will have been in force by the time she retires.

So, the government has to take a decision over the appointment of CS before the implementation of the MCC. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is going to Delhi on Saturday for two days during which he may take a decision on the appointment of CS. The state government has not sent any proposal to the Centre for extension of her services. Now, the state government has to decide whether it will give extension to Rana or appoint a chief secretary.

Once the MCC is in force, the government has to take EC’s permission for appointing CS. The government has only a few days to take a decision on the matter. If the government fails to take a decision till the implementation of the MCC, it has to give the charge of CS to the senior-most officer in the state. Now 1988-batch IAS officer Sanjay Bandyopadhyay is the senior-most officer. If the government appoints a CS before the MCC comes into force, it may mull over the names of Anurag Jain, working as secretary for the Central Government, additional chief secretaries Mohd Suleman and Rajesh Rajora.

The names of Jain and Suleman have been doing the rounds for the coveted post for the past one year. Before former chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains had been given an extension, their names were being discussed for the post of CS. When Bains was retiring, the MCC was in force because of the assembly election. Since Rana was the senior-most officer in the state, she was given the charge of CS. The similar situation is coming up before the government which has to take an early decision on the appointment of CS.