Bhopal: Truck hits bike; one dead

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An unidentified truck hit bikers. In the horrifying incident one died on the spot and another has been admitted to hospital in serious condition, Gandhinagar police said on Saturday.

Police station in-charge Arun Sharma told the media that the victims are residents of village Khajuri Sadak. Narayan Singh and his cousin Rajesh Singh had gone to meet their sister who stays in Sukhisewenia on Thursday.

They were returning on Friday, when an unidentified truck hit their bike from the back. The incident occurred near Gondarmhow crossing, when the truck tried to overtake the bike.

In the incident, bike rider Narayan (22) and Rajesh who was riding pillion fell on the road. Narayan died on the spot and Rajesh was admitted to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

Police have registered a case under section 279,337 and 304-A of the IPC against the unknown truck driver. The cops have not been able to trace the truck and no arrest has been made.