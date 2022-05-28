Indore: 'Blend between people, process and tech must for digital transformation'

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Any technology initiative is led by the people and will be used by the people. Therefore, it is most important to do a mind shift to change their viewpoint. This brings up new actions and new results.

Importantly, there is a need for the perfect blend between people, process and technology to achieve successful digital transformation.

Sachin Gadia, director of Softude by Systematix Infotech said this here while addressing a session titled ‘How businesses can get digitally enabled to fuel growth in 2022’.

In the past few years, due to the pandemic, getting digitally enabled is the most discussed topic in business circles. To navigate the digital economy, businesses are quick to incorporate new digital KPIs focused on product and service innovations, capitalization of data and analytics, and targeting superior customer experience. However, the companies lack the right digital transformation approach. While digital transformation strategies aim to provide opportunities for efficiency gains and better customer relationships, the practices are found flawed.

Sachin said that to succeed, digital transformation should be guided by broader business strategies and not unilateral targets. This means for a business, it is important to first understand and analyze- What

is meant by digital transformation, what is the current state of their digitalization, why a business requires digital transformation, and what should be the approach keeping in mind their business vision and

people.

Key Takeaways:

Digital capabilities of a business enhance its resilience by improving several attributes. Such as-

Nimbleness: the ability to quickly pivot in response to new threats and opportunities.

Scalability: the ability to meet sudden increases or decreases in demand amid disruptions.

Stability: the ability to maintain operational excellence while rapidly pivoting and scaling.

Optionality: the ability to leverage other organizations’ strengths (through using digital Technologies to participate in ecosystems to boost nimbleness, scalability, and stability)