Bhopal: Tribal Stripped, Thrashed Over Loan Dues In Betul

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tribal man was beaten by three persons over non-payment of loan in Betul, said the police on Wednesday adding that while one of the accused was arrested, two were on the run. This is second incident of atrocities against tribal in last 10 days. After the incident went viral on social media, victim’s family members took him to Kotwali police station on Tuesday and filed a complaint. Betul SP Siddharth Choudhary said that the incident took place on November 15 last year.

The victim, a resident of Baspani, was brought to Betul by one of the accused on some pretext. “I was hung upside down in a room and beaten with a belt, slippers and sticks,” the victim told the police. An FIR was subsequently registered against three persons, a police official said. He also added that one accused had been arrested and two others were at large. The victim told reporters on Tuesday that he was afraid of the culprits due to their ‘criminal background’ and hence dithered on reporting the matter to the police.

Patwari demands CM’s resignation

State Congress president Jitu Patwari demanded Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's resignation and said that home portfolio be handed over to someone who could control crime in MP. Raising the matter in Assembly, MLA Ramnivas Rawat said that cases of atrocities against tribals were on the rise owing to government’s failure. Dr Heeralal Alawa too stated that the Betul incident had crossed all limits of savagery.