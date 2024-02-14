 Bhopal: Not Many Takers For Gujarati Language In MP Board
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Not Many Takers For Gujarati Language In MP Board

Bhopal: Not Many Takers For Gujarati Language In MP Board

Students prefer Marathi, Punjabi as second language in boards

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, February 14, 2024, 11:25 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite the cultural diversity encompassing languages like Marathi, Sindhi, Punjabi, and Gujarati, there is a disinterest among MP Board students in exploring languages beyond the mainstream offerings. Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) offers a diverse range of language subjects for high school and higher secondary students, totaling 13 options. But students only enrolled themselves in four languages; these languages include Marathi, Sindhi, Punjabi, and Gujarati.

The fervor for learning Gujarati seems absent among students of the MPBSE as they prefer Marathi, Punjabi as second language in boards. A total of 9,92,101 students participated in the class 10th exam, out of which a mere 1,023 students opted for Marathi, followed by 76 students choosing Punjabi, 18 students selecting Gujarati, and a minimal 2 students electing Sindhi as their language subject.  

In the higher secondary, a total of 748,238 students undertook the examination, but only 70 students opted for Marathi as an additional language; no other language was chosen by the students. Bhupesh Gupta, chief system officer of the MP Board, said that students were allowed to select language subjects beyond Hindi, English, Sanskrit, and Urdu from the proposed syllabus. Gupta said students could only opt for these additional language subjects if their school had qualified teachers for the chosen languages; if there is no teacher, students can’t opt for these subjects.

languages offered by the MP Board from 9th to 12th The MP Board offers 13 languages, including Hindi, English, Sanskrit, and Urdu. The other proposed languages are Marathi, Gujarati, Sindhi, Punjabi, Kannada, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, and Malyalam.

Read Also
MP CM Mohan Yadav Pays Tribute To Martyrs Of Pulwama Attack At Shaurya Smarak In Bhopal
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Not Many Takers For Gujarati Language In MP Board

Bhopal: Not Many Takers For Gujarati Language In MP Board

Bhopal: Loading Vehicle Mows Down A Farmer

Bhopal: Loading Vehicle Mows Down A Farmer

MP: Rajya Sabha Nominee Ashok Singh, Prominent OBC Face & Party Treasurer Is Congress' New Hope in...

MP: Rajya Sabha Nominee Ashok Singh, Prominent OBC Face & Party Treasurer Is Congress' New Hope in...

MP: District Administration Demolishes Illegal Structure Of Human Trafficking Gang Member In Sehore

MP: District Administration Demolishes Illegal Structure Of Human Trafficking Gang Member In Sehore

MP: ₹44 Cr Spent On Cheetah Conservation Project In Kuno Since 2021, Replies Forest Min In...

MP: ₹44 Cr Spent On Cheetah Conservation Project In Kuno Since 2021, Replies Forest Min In...