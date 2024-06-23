Bhopal: Tree Felling On Rise In Tiger Movement Territory In Chandanpura Village

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Non-forest activities like tree felling is being carried on the tiger movement territory in Chandanpura area which is a ëdeemedí forest area in Bhopal, putting district administration, as well as forest department in dock which turned blind eye towards such activities. Large-scale illegal tree felling is taking place in a large tract between Kerwa-Kaliyasot dams in Bhopal, which is a marked tiger corridor with regular tiger movement.

Forest department had informed the district collector in 2020 that to save further destruction of forest areas and save tiger habitat, the area may be mapped and handed over to the forest department. The department on ground of National Green Tribunal(NGT) order, had informed the district administration in 2020 that there is a vast track of deemed forest areas lying between Kaliyasot dam and Kerwa dam is being used for non-forest activities without permission under Forest Conservation Act,1980.

NGT judges Justice Raghuvendra Singh Rathore and Dr Satyawan Singh Garbyal, 2020, said, 'We are of the considered view that in order to resolve the controversy, the forest department of the state of Madhya Pradesh be directed to proceed on the aforesaid recommendation with regard to mapping, notifying and handing over the land which is so notified to the forest department.'

Green Activists Rashid Noor Khan said, 'We had filed a petition with NGT of non-forest activity in Kaliasot-Kerva patch in 2020. The NGT had given a clear order calling Chandanpura village as forest and tiger movement territory. When it is tiger movement area, felling of trees is a matter of concern in such sensitive areas.'