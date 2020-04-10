Bhopal: Transporters told to dial -100 if vehicles stopped

The home department has issued order to maintain availability of essential items and ensure unrestricted movement of vehicles engaged in transporting goods. The ADG Communication has asked to lodge complaint on Dial-100, if any vehicle engaged in supply of essential commodities is stopped.

The ADG SK Jha asked the operators to call Dial-100 and can file the complaint if the movement of their vehicles carrying essential commodities were restricted. The ADG instructed the SPs to pay special attention to the complaints and get them redressed as early as possible.

The transporters are facing many problems in delivering essential items to the market. The patrolling police and cops at the checkposts are stopping the transport vehicles and even the empty vehicles are being restricted from plying. Even when the loading vehicles operators informed police that they were returning after offloading the goods and had to fetch more stuff, they were not permitted to cross the border.

The transport commissioner, home department and even the Ministry of Home Affairs are issuing orders not to stop the vehicles transporting essential commodities, however, the police personnel on field duty are not complying.

On April 6 the principal secretary home SN Mishra had asked the district collectors and SPs to maintain the supply of the essential items in their respective areas. It is stated that the trucks shall not be stopped even if they were empty as the government was receiving the complaints in this regards.

It is also stated that the e-commerce companies are also facing the problems they are taking passes from the different districts which is causing delayed supply. The department authorised the managing director of MPSEDC to prepare the passes. Nevertheless the transporters did not get any relief from the Home Department orders.