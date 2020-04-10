Bhopal: Teenage girl in Umaria dies in tiger attack

A 16-year-old girl died after tiger attacked her in Umaria district under Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve on Thursday. She had gone to collect mahua with her sister-in-law (Bhabhi). Pappi Bai of Medaki village of Khitauli range died on the spot in tiger attack. The incident occurred at 10 am on Thursday.

On Wednesday, a girl was killed in tiger attack in Pench Tiger Reserve. It is the second incident within short span. As per the forest department, the team had appealed villagers on Wednesday not to go to forest by beating drums.

Director Bandhavgrh Tiger Reserve Vincet Rahim said, “A 16-year-old girl with her Bhabhi had gone to forest areas to collect mahua and other forest produce. When the duo was in forest, a tiger attacked them. As her bhabhi raised alarm the tiger fled away. But it had critically injured the 16-year-old Pappi Bai and she died on the spot. Her bhabhi is safe. Our team had appealed the villagers not to venture out in forest areas by beating drum but even after warning and appeal, villagers go to forest area to collect wood and forest produces.”