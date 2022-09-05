Bhopal: Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Transport minister Govind Singh Rajput, |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput along with wife Savita Singh Rajput, son Akash Singh Rajput met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath and presented a replica of 'Sanchi Stupa' to him on Sunday.

Govind Singh Rajput along with several local residents of his Surkhi Assembly constituency went to Ayodhya via Lucknow along with “Ram Sila” made of silver. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath praised Govind Singh Rajput by saying that Rajput took the feelings of people (of Surkhi) till Ayodhya.

Govind Singh Rajput said that a massive Ram temple is being built in Ayodhya and people from all around the country and world are giving their contribution according to their capacity. In this connection, people of Surkhi assembly constituency have also given their contribution and he is indebted to people of Surkhi.

Speaking about Uttar Pradesh, he said that Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath had changed the face of Uttar Pradesh. After Yogi Aditya Nath became Chief Minister, major change has been seen in law and order along with development in Uttar Pradesh. He said Uttar Pradesh’s law and order has improved. He asserted under the leadership of Yogi Aditya Nath, there is prosperity everywhere in Uttar Pradesh.