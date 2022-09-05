Bhopal: Learning-unlearning, re-learning is need of the hour, says UNICEF consultant Smita Shindey

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Consultant, Woman and Child Development Department and UNICEF Smita Shindey has underlined the importance of learning-unlearning and relearning, which is the need of the hour.

Shindey was speaking in a seminar themed on ‘The Spheres of Social Work,’ organised by the Department of Social Work, BSSS on Monday.

She discussed the scope of social work particularly in the areas of women and child welfare. Shindey sensitised the trainees with the roles, essential skills and competencies required in the discourse of the field.

The event’s convener and assistant professor, Social Work, BSSS, Richi Simon emphasised the significance of such seminars as they bridge the gap between theory and practice.

The seminar was blessed by the presence of the principal, BSSS, Fr. John P J who appreciated the initiatives of the department.

Four experienced speakers from their respective fields were invited to introduce the young Social Work trainees to the scope that Social Work offers.

Assistant Professor, ISSW, Anand Goud gave an introduction to the dimension of medical and psychiatric social work. He emphasised the newly seeding roles of social workers and emerging fields particularly in the area of medical and psychiatric social work, in contemporary times. He further elaborated upon the practices and roles in the field in India and abroad.

President, Association of All Industries, Mandideep, Rajeev Agrawal gave an overview of the Industrial setup and elaborated on the realm of CSR. He underpinned the importance of the process behind CSR initiatives – need mapping, assessment, intervention and follow-up. He also inspired participants to think out of box, explore their potential and give their best to be successful in life.

The last theme – ‘Social Work in the Community' was touched upon by Liju Varghese, Senior Program Manager, Piramal Foundation.

He discussed societal problems, and the role and scope of social workers in community settings. He further directed his talk towards intervention designing, converging all the resources for the beneficiary. He also emphasised ‘inner reflection’, SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats) analysis and preparation of an IDP (Individual Development Plan).