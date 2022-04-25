Bhopal: Transport department tops in resolving CM helpline plaints

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Transport Department has bagged first position in the monthly grading of performance on CM Helpline, said an on official on Sunday. The department has remained among top three in the grading done this year. Transport commissioner Mukesh Jain congratulated all officials and employees of the department for achievement.

Jain said department officials coordinated with one another through online meetings and video conferences to resolve complaints received on CM Helpline satisfactorily.

As a result, the department has got highest score among all the 52 departments with a total weightage score of 90.83 in departmental grading for the month of March 2022, he added.

He has asked officials and staffers that no complaint should be closed without full action as per the intention of government. Revenue and Transport Minister Govind Rajput also commended the excellent and consistent performance of the department.

He has announced awards for the best performing officials and staff in the department. Most work related to RTO is done online. In November 2021, the online facility to get a driving licence started. The facility was extended to renewal of permanent driving licence in March.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 12:27 AM IST