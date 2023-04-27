Bhopal: Transfer list of IAS officers may be released soon

File Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government may again transfer some IAS officers before the assembly election.

A transfer list of IAS officers may be released soon. A 2001-batch IAS officer Navneet Kothari, who has returned to the state after deputation at the Centre, may be posted as director of Town and Country Planning (TNCP).

Dirctor of TNCP, principal secretary Mukesh Gupta, may be shifted to Mantralay.

Similarly, commissioner of Indore Pawan Sharma may be transferred. For Indore commissioner The names of commissioner of commercial tax Lokesh Jatav and health commissioner Sudam Khade are also doing.

Additional chief secretary Mohd Suleman who has been heading the health department may get the energy department. Likewise, principal secretary of industries Manish Singh may be shifted, and principal secretary (energy) Sanjay Dubey may be sent to the industries or to the energy department.

Principal secretary Faiz Ahmad Kidwai is going to the Centre on deputation. So, a new officer may be posted to the Social Justice department and the Ayush department.

Apart from that, some more changes may be made in the administration.