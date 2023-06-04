 Bhopal: Traffic to be diverted for Brahmin Mahasabha, Kirar Sammelan
Bhopal: Traffic to be diverted for Brahmin Mahasabha, Kirar Sammelan

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 04, 2023, 01:01 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic will be diverted on Sunday in wake of Brahmin Mahasabha to be organised on Jamboree ground and Kirar Mahasabhar Samajik Sammelan to be held on BHEL Dussehra ground.

During programmes, heavy traffic rush will be observed at board office, Govindpura turning, Anna Nagar, Sadbhavana square, Mahatma Gandhi square, Saint Xavier’s school and Awadhpuri trijunction besides Patel Nagar bypass, Anand Nagar, Ratnagiri trijunction and Piplani petrol pump.

Commuters in Awadhpuri will be able to pass through Bikaner sweets shop, Surbhi enclave, Rishipuram square, Church square, Vijay market, Shri Krishna temple, DRM office, Habibganjnaka and 10 number bus stop. Commuters coming from Piplani and Ayodhya Nagar will be able to pass through JK road, ITI trijunction and Prabhat square.

Traffic will be closed from Govindpura turning till Anna Nagar trijunction, career college, Sadbhavana square, BHEL gate number 6, Mahatma Gandhi square and security lines. Commuters coming from Mahatma Gandhi square and heading towards Career College will have to pass through Rose garden and Kasturba Hospital to go to Chetak bridge.

