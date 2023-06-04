Bhopal Development Plan evokes mixed response

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The proposed Bhopal Development Plan 2031 has evoked mixed response from different sections of society. Free Press talked to them to know their views about the plan.

Excerpts

Better version

Architect Amog Gupta has welcomed the decision and said it was far better than last master plan, which came during the previous Digvijaya regime. “There is an effort to strike balance between nature and development. The confusion over low density area and lake conservation has been done away with by defining them. But TDR has not been defined, which may create problems in future,” he said.

Praiseworthy provisions

Architect Vibha Shrivastava said Bhopal Development Plan made good provisions for conservation of Upper Lake and its catchment areas. Other provisions are also praiseworthy. “ If Bhopal Development Plan is implemented in better manner, then city’s development will be systematic,” she added.

Loopholes galore

Architect Ajit Lalwani sees many loopholes. He said injustice had been done to core commercial areas. “Residential areas should be core residential areas and commercial areas should be core commercial areas. It is unclear that in which direction city development will take place,” he said.

Unclear direction

Former Mayor Sunil Sood said it was unclear where development would take place. However, he welcomed the decision to have green belt to save Upper Lake. “Plan is not very specific about constructions that mushroomed along Upper Lake. It is not clear what kind of action would be taken against construction raised in a haphazard manner. Instead of vertical, city should be developed horizontally,” he added.