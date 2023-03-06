e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Traffic management by women police a fiasco due to low strength

Bhopal: Traffic management by women police a fiasco due to low strength

Ahead of International Women’s Day, which will be celebrated on Wednesday, the Bhopal traffic police deployed women traffic police personnel in the city on Monday to ensure smooth traffic management

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, March 06, 2023, 11:35 PM IST
article-image
Women cops handling the traffic arrangement ahead of International Women’s Day in Bhopal on Monday. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of International Women’s Day, which will be celebrated on Wednesday, the Bhopal traffic police deployed women traffic police personnel in the city on Monday to ensure smooth traffic management. Senior traffic police officials said that the move was a portrayal of women empowerment and their role in enforcement of traffic-appropriate behaviour.

The initiative, however, turned out to be a fiasco, as Bhopal traffic police cell has very few women personnel. Women police personnel were deployed at busy areas like Rangmahal Square, Retghat Square, Chunabhatti Square, Depot Square, areas adjoining Bhopal police control room and Board Office Square. Due to their low strength, they were accompanied by male traffic police personnel.

Only three police stations in Bhopal, namely Khajuri Sadak police station, AJAK police station and Mahila thana are supervised by women police officials. Department officials said women would fare well as they penalise female traffic offenders too apart from male traffic offenders.

Total 773 personnel : According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic) Sandeep Dixit, Bhopal traffic police has 773 personnel out of whom 102 are women. He said increase in the number of women in traffic department would signify real women empowerment.

