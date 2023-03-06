Bhopal: Modi & Yogi water guns, Malinga wig, Bahubali masks in demand

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Holi is here with all its hues and binges. Local markets are flooded with a wide range of water guns, face masks, hair wigs, herbal gulal and colours.

Modi and yogi pump pichkaris, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Boomrah, Avenger tank pichkaris, Malinga style hair wig, Bahubali and Katappa face masks are in huge demand.

Rakesh Rathore who has set up a shop near Shri Khedapati Hanuman in New Market told Free Press, “We have Modi and Yogi pichkaris under pump on which photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Aadityanath are pasted. Its price is Rs 100 per piece.”

Tank-shaped water guns have Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, Avenger, Iron Man, Hulk, Spider Man, Doremon, Mickey Mouse on them are popular with children. Its price ranges from Rs 250 - Rs 1000. An Army AK 47 water gun with 4 Holi songs from Hindi films is available.

“We bring water guns mostly from Delhi and Mumbai,” he added. Sonu Raikwar said that they had 12 pieces of Katappa face masks (Bahubali character) and all were sold.

Colour cloud spray, smog, Ice and Gulal, magic colour glass in multi colours are on sale. The price of 2kg colour cloud spray gulal is Rs 2,500.

Aman Singh Rathore said that there are huge varieties of hair wigs and face masks including Malinga, Murga cutting, tiger, cheetah, gorilla, fox. The hair wigs are available in black, pink, white, brown, golden and purple cost Rs 120 - Rs 400 whereas the price of face masks is Rs 20- Rs150.

A wide variety of sweets are also available. “We have prepared gujiyas, gheeyar jalebis, thandai,” said Raghvendra Singh, manager of Gagar Sweets.