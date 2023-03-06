Bhopal: History-sheeter arrested for opening fire at a gym trainer in Kamla Nagar

Representative Image

Bhopal: A history-sheeter was arrested on Monday, after he allegedly opened fire on a gym trainer back in December 2022.

Police also recovered an illegal pistol from his possesion.

According to Kamla Nagar police, the arrested accused has been identified as Lalu Yadav, who had opened fire on Vivek Pandey.

Pandey worked as a gym instructor at the Bhojpur club of the city. On night of December 25, 2022, Pandey went to drop his friend Raksha at her hostel in Kamla Nagar, Yadav came and opened fire.

Earlier, the police had begun investigations and had arrested Pandey’s friend Raksha for allegedly concocting a plan to kill Pandey, with the help of her history-sheeter boyfriend Yadav.

On Saturday late night, the police received a tip-off about the accused Yadav being spotted in Kamla Nagar area, after which the police rushed to the spot and apprehended him.

Yadav told the police that he was in a relationship with Raksha. When Raksha told him that Pandey was allegedly troubling her since a few days, he decided to attack Pandey, said Police