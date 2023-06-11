 Bhopal: Traffic Gridlock In Karond As Devotees Cover 4 Km On Foot Following Shri Shiv Maha Puran By Pt Pradeep Mishra
Bhopal: Traffic Gridlock In Karond As Devotees Cover 4 Km On Foot Following Shri Shiv Maha Puran By Pt Pradeep Mishra

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 11, 2023, 01:02 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There was massive traffic jam after devotees came out on roads after hearing discourses on Shri Shiv Maha Puran by Pandit Pradeep Mishra on Saturday, the inaugural day of five-day function.

Though traffic police personnel were deployed, there was traffic jam on all roads in Karond after 5 pm when devotees left the venue of religious discourse.

The devotees came out from all six gates, impeding vehicular flow. All the roads leading to Berasia, Krishi Upaj Mandi, Ayodhya bypass witnessed heavy traffic as devotees walked for four kilometres to catch buses, autorickshaws and other means of transport.

Amid intense, devotees reached the venue from far flung areas to listen to discourses, which began at 2 pm.

A large number of devotees reached there by 12 noon. As buses and cars were not allowed in the vicinity of main gates, the devotees had to walk on foot for three to four kilometres. Devotees of all age groups visited there. At gates, volunteers chanted mantras and applied tilak. Pandits present on roadside applied sandal tilak to devotees. Devotees were offered chilled water for relief.

