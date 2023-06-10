Bhopal: CM Shivraj Seeks Blessings Of 'Ladli Behna' Uma Bharti before releasing 1st Installment To Beneficiaries

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Just a few hours before transferring the sum of Rs 1000 into the accounts of women under the Ladli Behna Scheme, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid a cordial visit to former Chief Minister Uma Bharti at her residence and sought her blessing in Bhopal on Saturday.

Uma Bharti welcomed the Chief Minister by applying a tilak on his forehead amidst the chanting of mantras. She also showered flower petals on him. Blessing the CM she said “ Sabse Pehli Ladli Behana Mein,”. CM sought the blessing by touching her feet.

Earlier, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted a tree sapling along with Ladli Behana’s at Smart City Park. After planting the saplings, he said to the media that earlier he had made Ladli Laxmi Yojana to ensure that girls should not remain a burden. Under the scheme Rs 1 lakh has been provided and this scheme has been connected with education. “ The impact of this scheme was that sex ratio improved in the state. In 2012, sex ratio was 1000: 912 and now it is 100: 956,”he claimed.

After this, a step was taken to empower women by ensuring 50 % reservation to women in the local bodies. Later the Ladli Behana Scheme was launched. “ All these schemes were launched when there was no election in the state,” he said.