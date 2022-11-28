Bhopal: Traffic diversion in place from Dec 1-25

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Owing to the metro rail construction works near Kendriya Vidyalaya, the road connecting Press Complex junction to SBI Bank junction will remain closed for vehicular traffic from December 1-25. The vehicular traffic will be diverted on the road connecting MP Nagar to Subhash Nagar.

The vehicles heading to MP Nagar from Subhash Nagar will have to pass through Income tax office trijunction, RBI Bank, Swami Vivekananda Regional spine centre, BSNL Office and Press complex trijunction to reach their destination and vice-versa.

All medium-weighted and heavy vehicles going to MP Nagar from Subhash Nagar will be required to take the route via Income tax trijunction, Kendriya Vidyalaya, EOW office, BSNL office and Press complex trijunction to reach MP Nagar.