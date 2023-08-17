Bhopal: Traffic Crawls Amid Kanwar Yatra On Kubereshwar Dham Route

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Vehicles moved at snail’s pace for the entire day on Sehore stretch of Bhopal-Indore road due to Kanwar Yatra being taken out from Siwan river to on Kubereshwar Dham on Wednesday. Taking lessons from the past, the police have made alternative arrangements and diverted traffic to avoid congestion on the on Kubereshwar Dham stretch on Indore-Bhopal route on Wednesday.

Pandit Pradeep Mishra of on Kubereshwar Dham, had called Kanwarias to participate in a Kanwar Yatra from Siwan river to his Dham. According to sources around 10 lakh devotees around the state had come to participate in the Yatra, the official however maintained that around 5 lakh people had turned up. The devotees had started coming from Sunday evening to participate in the Yatra.

The traffic subedar Brij Mohan Dhakad told Free Press that on Wednesday, traffic diversions were put in place to avoid traffic jams. The vehicular movements slowed down but did not come to a halt for a long time as the traffic was diverted, said the official, adding that the vehicles on the stretch were moving slowly as Kanwarias twere walking on the road. The commuters, however, claimed that they were remain stranded on the route for hours, because of improper traffic arrangements.

Earlier in February, chaos and alleged stampede-like situation was witnessed at the venue of Rudraksha Mahotsav at on Kubereshwar Dham. Because of the lack of proper traffic arrangements, the people commuting on Bhopal-Indore road had to remain stranded in the day-long jam.