Bhopal top in coronavirus patients’ recovery rate with more than 58%

The state capital has cut a swath for itself in the country in terms of corona patients’ recovery rate.

The number of patients afflicted with the deadly virus is 611 and that of the recovered ones is 356. All of them were discharged from the hospital and told to stay indoors for 14 days.

In Bhopal, more than 58% of patients have so far recovered. It is the highest among all the corona-hit districts in the country.

There are 1,600 patients in Indore, but only 470 of them have been cured and discharged from hospitals.

Many other big cities, where medical facilities are better than Bhopal, are way behind the MP’s capital in terms of recovery of patients.

In Bhopal, Chirayu Medical College and AIMS have been made centres for treating corona patients.

Nevertheless, many patients are being admitted to Chirayu Hospital and most of them have been cured and discharged.

There are more than 49,000 corona patients across the country and 14,000 of them have been cured.

The recovery rate is 2.98%, but in Bhopal, it is more than 58%.

Mumbai with ultra modern medical facilities has 9,500 patients, but only 1,500 have been cured.

Out of 2,000 patients in Pune, 425 have been cured. Similarly, out of 4,100 patients in Ahmadabad, just 620 have recovered.

Likewise, out of 700 patients in Surat, 200 have recuperated. Out of 5,000 patients in Delhi, 1,500 have been cured.

In Chennai, out of 1,729 patients, 267 have recovered. In Jaipur, out of 1, 041 patients, 446 have been cured.

In Jodhpur, out of 744 patients, 203 have been cured. In Agra, out of 628 people, 113 have recovered. Similarly, in Kolkata, out of 659 patients, 109 were discharged from hospitals. In Hyderabad, out of 591 patients, 175 have been cured.

According to Dr Ajay Goenka of Chirayu Medical College, lot of precautions are being taken to treat corona patients.

Anyone admitted to the hospital is thoroughly checked up, because the coronavirus not only infects the lungs it can also spread to any part of the body, if the patient is weak, he said.

A patient is treated after preliminary check-up, so that a doctor may know which parts of the body the virus has infected, Dr Goenka said.

Proper investigation of a patient is done for treatment, he said, adding that, accordingly, the patient is given oxygen and food, he said.

It is because of this kind of care that the recovery rate in Bhopal is higher than that of other cities, Dr Goenka said.