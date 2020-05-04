Bhopal: Chaos over lockdown orders; collectors, govt lock horns

BHOPAL: Different orders issued by the collectors and the state government kicked up confusion on the first day of lockdown-3.

On the one hand, the government is issuing orders on its own. On the other, the collectors say only their orders will be implemented.

The collectors have been told to take decisions after holding talks with the district crisis management groups formed by the government.

A tug of war has begun between the government and the collectors over certain decisions.

On Sunday, the government ordered that the private offices outside the containment areas in red zone may resume work with one third of their employees.

E-commerce activities connected to essential services and projects for renewable energy may be restarted.

The industries department on Monday ordered that special economic area, export units, industrial units, manufacturing essential items, information technology, hardware making, jute industry and packing units could function. Such industries can function with the help of local work force.

After the order was issued, those who were without work for 40 days planned to resume work.

Nevertheless, the collectors of Bhopal and Indore issued another order against the one issued by the government.

Construction workers driven back home

Construction workers who were out in search of work were driven back to home. The police also stopped those who were associated with private industries.

The collectors ordered that industrial activities cannot be resumed even outside the containment areas.

Bhopal collector Tarun Pathode said only central and state government offices could function with 33% of employees. He said that private units would not be allowed to function and that there would total lockdown in the city as it was earlier.

There were, however, guidelines from the Centre that limited activities can be started outside containment areas in red zone.

The government and the district administration do not seem to agree with each other.

CM’s orders cancelled

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said many things about the third phase of lockdown on Sunday, but the collectors have cancelled a few of them.

It is because of the showdown between the government and the district administration that those who wanted to start activities in private industries are disappointed.