Bhopal: To make his demand heard loud & clear, aggrieved man scales overhead tank for the 6th time, takes son along

Bhopal(Madhya pradesh) : A father-son duo scaled an overhead water tank near Nehru Stadium TT nagar in the state capital on Wednesday morning, according to the information. This comes a day after the man’s wife and daughter had climbed an overhead tank at Rehti.

As per police officials, the man has been identified as Ritesh Goswami and his son has been identified as Abhinav Goswami from Rehti in Sehore district.

TT nagar ACP Umesh Tiwari said that this was not the first time Goswami had done this. This was the 6th time that he scaled overhead water tank.

Earlier Ritesh had climbed up the overhead water tank located in Danish Nagar at Hoshangabad Road and two times at a water tank situated in Kasturba Nagar near Chetak Bridge, all in Bhopal.

As per police officials, the wife and daughter of the said person scaled a water tank at Rehti on Tuesday but district administration and local police somehow managed to get them down.

As per the information, the Goswami family is doing so because of a land dispute.Ritesh accused one Dhananjay Singh of illegally encroaching upon his land.

Ritesh said that he scaled the overhead water tank so that the top administrative authorities listened to his grievances and took appropriate action.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 10:42 PM IST