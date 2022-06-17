Bhopal: Timing of petrol/diesel supply from depot to fuel stations increased by 7 hours

District collector Avinash Lavania speaking with fuel depot officials in Bhopal on Friday. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to ensure regular supply of fuel to petrol pumps, the district collector has increased the timings of petrol/ diesel supply from depots to fuel stations by seven hours. The petrol pump dealers can now get their fuel station tankers filled from 7.00am to 11.00pm; earlier the timing was restricted from 8.00am to 5.00pm. The timing has been increased to cope up with the petrol and diesel crisis in the district to meet all agricultural requirement needs and also keeping in view the approaching local bodies’ polls, said officials.

District collector Avinash Lavania, in a review meeting on Friday, instructed the depots of Reliance Company and Bharat Petroleum and other oil companies to send their petrol/diesel tankers to fuel stations between 7:00 am and 11:00 pm so that .

Depot manager, petrol/ diesel pump operators were directed to maintain adequate supply of fuel as per their tank capacity in wake of the approaching Civic body and panchayat polls and also the seasonal agricultural requirements. The collector has warned of strict action against the dealers if found profiteering, hoarding, or depriving the consumers of petrol and diesel for reasons other than the valid grounds.

The District Supply Controller was directed to take action under various control orders under the Essential Commodities Act 1955 for non-compliance of the instructions by the dealer. Collector said that action would also be taken under Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) if a situation arises.

Directives were also issued to Naira company owned petrol and diesel pumps to remain open and maintain required stock of the fuel at their fuel stations. Similar instructions were issued to Jio company petrol pumps. The fuel stations of the two companies were closed down due to petrol and diesel ‘shortage’.

The officials of IOCL, HPCL Public Sector Oil Companies informed that the depot is supplying petrol and diesel as per the demand every day.