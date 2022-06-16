Bhopal: Fraud in Ayushman Bharat scheme intolerable, culprits to face arrest, says CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that any kind of fraud will not be tolerated in the implementation of Ayushman Bharat scheme. “Work diligently and efficiently as per the scheme to ensure that patients do not face any kind of inconvenience in getting treatment,” said the chief minister, adding that anyone found committing fraud in the scheme will be sent to jail. CM was taking a review meeting of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme at his residence office.

The chief minister statement comes following an investigation report stating alleged irregularities in 27 hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat Yojana in 12 districts of the state. Audit of 84 ‘suspected’ hospitals was undertaken recently during which anomalies in the implementation of the scheme has come to fore.

CM said that fraud in the Ayushman Bharat scheme is intolerable. “We will not allow scams in the scheme. Any fraud will be betrayal with patients and the government. Along with the arrest of fraudsters, their other activities would also be investigated.

CM said that private hospitals should be checked by the Health Department by forming a team. “Make enquiries with patients, whether they have been admitted or not in the hospitals”, instructed the CM.

Surprise inspection conducted: Das

Director National Health Mission (NHM) Priyanka Das at empanelled hospital to check quality of treatment provided to patients under the scheme. The number of hospitalised patients was checked. It was being checked whether the audit inspection team is not taking extra amount from the patients.

The NHM director further said it was told that the quality care in the treatment was also tested. It was found during investigation that fake documents were submitted on the portal by some hospitals by admitting fake patients. In the implementation of all such cases, the state government FIR and appropriate legal action was taken by the inspection team. Three times additional fine is being imposed in cases where patients are not given free treatment and additional amounts are being demanded from them. Feedback is being taken from patients during and after treatment.