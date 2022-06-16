e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Bihar kids sent back home; will be released by Purnea CWC

Orders issued by Bhopal CWC; children were housed in a shelter home for 10 days

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 16, 2022, 05:13 PM IST
article-image
Pic Representation |
article-image

Smita

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)

The 10 children rescued from the Bairagarh Railway Station in the city left for their home district Purnea (Bihar) by a train on Thursday. They are being escorted by personnel from the Special Juvenile Police Unit, Bhopal.

The children, who were placed in a Child Care Institution in the city, have been sent to Purnea on the orders of the Bhopal Child Welfare Committee (CWC). The CWC was not satisfied with the documents produced by the parents of the children, who had reached the city on summons from the panel.

CWC chairperson Jagriti Singh Kirar told the Free Press that the parents could not produce the requisite documents. “They were having only Aadhar cards and ration cards. In most of the Aadhar cards, the date of birth of the children was mentioned as January 1,” she said.

Kirar said that they were in touch with the CWC, Purnea. “The authorities there have assured us that the children would be received at the railway station and placed in a child care institution.”, she said.

Kirar said that the Purnea CWC would hand over the children to their parents after verification of documents. “Almost all the parents who had appeared before the committee were illiterate farm labourers and were unaware of the legal procedures,” she said.

The children were part of a group comprising 14 children and four adults, which had reached Bairagarh railway station by a train on June 7. They told RPF personnel that they had come to the city to study in a madrasa. The cops brought them to the City Childline Office, after which the CWC handed over four children to the two couples, who were their parents, and placed the rest in Nitya Sewa Shelter Home at Gandhinagar.

