Bhopal: Three one-sided matches steal show at Men's National Hockey Championship

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Manipur Hockey did not show up to play the league match against Tamil Nadu on Sunday at Hockey India MenĂ­s National Hockey Championship being played at Dhyanchand Hockey stadium in Bhopal on Sunday, which gave the latter a walk-over win.

The first three matches of the day, however, saw a clean sweep win with three one-sided matches in favour of Punjab, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

Hockey Punjab defeated Rajasthan one-sided 12-0, Karnataka won their match against Andhra Pradesh 14-0 and Uttar Pradesh defeated Telangana 8-0.

In the first match, Punjab scored two goals from a penalty corner in the 7th and 10th minutes of the first quarter of the match. A field goal in the 13th minute and a penalty corner in the 15th minute took the score to 4-0.

Punjab players took their team's score to 8-0 by scoring one field goal each in the 20th and 24th minutes of the second quarter and a field goal in the 26th minute from penalty corners and in the 27th minute.

Punjab players made their team 11-0 by scoring one each from penalty corners in the 36th and 41st minutes of the third quarter and field goals in the 43rd minute. A field goal was scored by Punjab team in the 55th minute of the fourth and final quarter of the match. Thus Punjab team won the match 12-0.

The fourth match of the day was to be played between Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu and Manipur Hockey. But the Tamil Nadu team got a walk over as Manipur Hockey did not report for the match.

The fifth match was played between Hockey Maharashtra and Hockey Bihar, which the former won 7-1.

Today's matches:

7:00 am : Hockey Chandigarh vs Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Hockey

8:45 am : Hockey Jharkhand vs Hockey Jammu and Kashmir

10:30 am : Hockey Bengal vs Hockey Arunachal

12:15 pm : LE Puducherry Hockey vs Hockey Gujarat

4:30 pm : Assam Hockey vs Goa Hockey

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 12:24 AM IST