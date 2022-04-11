Bhopal: Three one-sided matches steal show at Men's National Hockey Championship

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Manipur Hockey did not show up to play the league match against Tamil Nadu on Sunday at Hockey India Menís National Hockey Championship being played at Dhyanchand Hockey stadium in Bhopal on Sunday, which gave the latter a walk-over win.

The first three matches of the day, however, saw a clean sweep win with three one-sided matches in favour of Punjab, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

Hockey Punjab defeated Rajasthan one-sided 12-0, Karnataka won their match against Andhra Pradesh 14-0 and Uttar Pradesh defeated Telangana 8-0.

In the first match, Punjab scored two goals from a penalty corner in the 7th and 10th minutes of the first quarter of the match. A field goal in the 13th minute and a penalty corner in the 15th minute took the score to 4-0.

Punjab players took their team's score to 8-0 by scoring one field goal each in the 20th and 24th minutes of the second quarter and a field goal in the 26th minute from penalty corners and in the 27th minute.

Punjab players made their team 11-0 by scoring one each from penalty corners in the 36th and 41st minutes of the third quarter and field goals in the 43rd minute. A field goal was scored by Punjab team in the 55th minute of the fourth and final quarter of the match. Thus Punjab team won the match 12-0.

The fourth match of the day was to be played between Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu and Manipur Hockey. But the Tamil Nadu team got a walk over as Manipur Hockey did not report for the match.

The fifth match was played between Hockey Maharashtra and Hockey Bihar, which the former won 7-1.

Today's matches:

7:00 am : Hockey Chandigarh vs Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Hockey

8:45 am : Hockey Jharkhand vs Hockey Jammu and Kashmir

10:30 am : Hockey Bengal vs Hockey Arunachal

12:15 pm : LE Puducherry Hockey vs Hockey Gujarat

4:30 pm : Assam Hockey vs Goa Hockey

