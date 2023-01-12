Bhopal: Three of family booked for harassing woman over dowry demands

Representational Picture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The mahila thana (women police station) of Bhopal have registered a case against a man and two of his family members for demanding dowry from a woman, who was married in the family, the police said on Thursday.

Mahila thana police station in-charge, Anjana Dhurve said that the complainant, Namrata Shukla, approached them on Wednesday noon. In her complaint to the police, she stated that she had been married to a man named Brijesh Shukla in 2010. She then alleged that some time after marriage, Shukla, his mother Savitri Devi and his brother, Omprakash, began demanding Rs 10 lakh and a car as dowry from her.

She further alleged that when she did not cater to their demands, all of them began torturing her physically and also subjected her to mental harassment. When the woman could not bear the relentless torture being inflicted on her by her husband and in-laws, she approached the Mahila thana police to register a case against the trio.