e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Three of family booked for harassing woman over dowry demands

Bhopal: Three of family booked for harassing woman over dowry demands

Mahila thana police station in-charge, Anjana Dhurve said that the complainant, Namrata Shukla, approached them on Wednesday noon. In her complaint to the police, she stated that she had been married to a man named Brijesh Shukla in 2010

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 10:33 PM IST
article-image
Representational Picture
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The mahila thana (women police station) of Bhopal have registered a case against a man and two of his family members for demanding dowry from a woman, who was married in the family, the police said on Thursday.

Mahila thana police station in-charge, Anjana Dhurve said that the complainant, Namrata Shukla, approached them on Wednesday noon. In her complaint to the police, she stated that she had been married to a man named Brijesh Shukla in 2010. She then alleged that some time after marriage, Shukla, his mother Savitri Devi and his brother, Omprakash, began demanding Rs 10 lakh and a car as dowry from her.

She further alleged that when she did not cater to their demands, all of them began torturing her physically and also subjected her to mental harassment. When the woman could not bear the relentless torture being inflicted on her by her husband and in-laws, she approached the Mahila thana police to register a case against the trio.

Read Also
Bhopal: Youngest daughter of the family who made to consume insecticide, dies
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Three of family booked for harassing woman over dowry demands

Bhopal: Three of family booked for harassing woman over dowry demands

Bhopal: Ritika, Kushal Gawande win Miss & Mr Anand Vihar title

Bhopal: Ritika, Kushal Gawande win Miss & Mr Anand Vihar title

Bhopal: Two booked for forging documents to procure land worth 7 crore

Bhopal: Two booked for forging documents to procure land worth 7 crore

Ayushman Yojana is bigger than Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh, claims leader of opposition Govind...

Ayushman Yojana is bigger than Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh, claims leader of opposition Govind...

Bhopal: Congress MLA demands plots, Rs 2 Lakh compensation for slum dwellers

Bhopal: Congress MLA demands plots, Rs 2 Lakh compensation for slum dwellers