Bhopal: Three Minors Who Hacked Class 10 Student To Death Detained

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three minors, who had hacked a Class 10 student to death in Bag Sewaniya two days ago, have been detained, the police said on Sunday. They have been sent to the correction home, after they were produced in the court, the police added.

Bag Sewaniya police station house officer (SHO) Amit Soni said that the detained accused revealed during questioning that two of their friends had been assaulted by the friends of the deceased, Shubham Rajak and his friends earlier, owing to which, they had an enmity with him and his friends.

SHO Soni added that the minors who have been detained belong to Amrai and were traced after the police sifted through the CCTV cameras. The key accused, identified as Jamil Khan, Arun and another minor boy are still at large.

Owing to the tiff, the accused concocted a plan to assault him and his friends. They came with weapons like rods, knives, stones and belts, and had planned to teach Rajak and his friends a lesson. During the assault which took place on Friday night, Rajak sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to AIIMS, where he was pronounced dead by the doctors. Two of Rajak’s friends, identified as Aditya Sankat and Vaibhav Sankat were injured too.

The detained minors used to work at a tiffin centre for a living, SHO Soni said.

