Bhopal: Several Cong Leaders Quit After First Candidate List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Several Congress leaders left the party and several showed their annoyance, after the first list of Congress candidates was released on Sunday.

Hours after the Congress party released its first list of 144 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections, vice-president of Congress Media Department Ajay Singh Yadav resigned from his post as fewer candidates from backward classes have been fielded by the party. He said "A few OBC candidates fielded by the party".

Former MLA Yadvendra Singh Nagod resigned from the party and joined BSP. From Nagod constituency, the Vidhan Sabha in-charge Gajendra Singh Sippu, resigned from the party. State general secretary Sharda Khatik from Naryawali also resigned from the membership of the party. She is annoyed as the ticket has been given to former minister Surendra Chaudhary, although he had lost the election three times. In Gwalior, Kadar Kansana resigned as he was annoyed that Sahib Singh Gurjar got the ticket.

In Pawai, from where ex-minister Mukesh Nayak got the ticket, Congressmen showed their annoyance. In Datia, the annoyed leaders burnt the effigy of the Congress candidate. Turncoat Avdesh Nayak has got the ticket. In Suwasra constituency, Congress leader Balu Singh Tarnod gave resignation and announced to contest the election as an independent candidate.