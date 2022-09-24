Bhopal: Three ITI students shoot girl student of same institute changing clothes

Representational pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three students of the ITI, Govindpura, shot a video of a girl of the same institute while she was changing her clothes on Vishwakarma Jayanti. They, later, demanded money from the girl, said the Piplani police on Friday.

A similar issue was reported from Mohali, in Punjab, at a university where videos of girls living in a hostel were shot by the other boarders. It was later leaked. After the leak, there was a huge uproar.

Piplani police station incharge Ajay Nair told Free Press that, on September 17, on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti, various cultural programmes were organised at the Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Govindpura. Both girls and boys took part in the programme and a video of one of the girls changing her clothes was shot by three accused of the same institute.

Recently, the three accused visited a friend of the victim and showed the video. They asked for money. They threatened that, if they did not get the money, the video would be made viral on social media.

The friend shared the details with his girlfriend, following which they approached the Piplani police. The cops have registered a case under Section 384 of the IPC and Section 67 of the IT Act against the three- Rahul Yadav, Khushbu Thakur and Ayan. However, no arrests have been made so far.

The case diary has been forwarded to the Ashoka Garden police for further investigations as the ITI is located in the Ashoka Garden police station area.

