Chandigarh University video scandal: University holiday extended, Punjab hostel warden suspended

Chandigarh University video scandal: University holiday extended, Punjab police makes 3rd arrest in case | PTI

Chandigarh University witnessed massive protests by students over the alleged Chandigarh video leak scandal on Sunday. Amid the rising tensions, the university has extended its holiday till September 24.

Hostel warden has also been suspended after students mounted pressure for action over the video leak case.

The development comes after the Deputy Commissioner of Mohali, Amit Talwar, ordered a magisterial probe and constituted a Special Investigation team (SIT) in the matter.

So far, Punjab police have nabbed three people—a girl student of the varsity and two men—in connection with the alleged Chandigarh video leak scandal. The stir began at over 2.30 am yesterday after it was alleged that 'objectionable videos' of several girls were leaked on social media platforms.

The police and the university later clarified that only one video by the 22-year-old girl student, the prime accused, was sent to a man in Shimla. The third accused, a 31-year-old man from Shimla, was held last night. The girl student and her 23-year-old friend were arrested earlier.