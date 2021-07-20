Bhopal: Three infant girls test corona positive in Gwalior-Shivpuri region

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three infant girls have tested corona positive in Gwalior region leaving health department, which is preparing for third corona wave, high and dry. Health department and administration has conducted contract tracing but no other member of their families have been found positive. Samples have been sent to verify Delta variant of corona.

One of girls is from village Machharia while other is from villager Rahi from Bhitarwar block and third one is from Mohangarh of Shivpuri. Girls from Machharia and Rahi have been referred to Gwalior while girl from Mohangarh has been sent to Narwar, Shivpuri.

Gwalior collector Kausendra Vikram Singh said, “Three new born girls have been found Covid positive in this region. Contact tracing has been done. No other family members have been found positive. We are keeping close vigil on situation. Our health department teams are working on it.”

Madhya Pradesh has reported 0.01 per cent corona positivity rate while health department is making preparation at war footing to handle third wave of corona predicted in August-September this year.