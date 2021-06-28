Bhopal: Corona positivity rate drops to 0.05 % in MP, tally stands at 7,89,733; toll 8,936

BHOPAL: Corona positive rate further dipped to 0.05 per cent in Madhya Pradesh on Monday. The state reported 37 corona cases, the number of active cases here stands at 696. Infection tally has climbed to 7,89,733 and toll is 8,936. Around 63,370 samples were sent for††testing on the day, while 99 samples were rejected .

Indore reported six new corona cases taking the infection tally to 1,52,827, while Bhopal reported 11 news cases and the corona caseload here is 1,23,116 . The toll in two districts stands at 1,390 and 972 respectively. Indore active cases have come down to 124 and Bhopal figure is 159.

Gwalior and Jabalpur reported 1 and 2 new cases respectively. The active cases here are 10 and 16 respectively.

Ratlam and Betul reported 3†corona cases each and their active cases are 27 and 24 respectively.

Jhabua and Rajgarh reported two corona cases and their active cases are 2 and 22 respectively. Similarly, Khargone, Sehore, Morena,Damoh, Neemuch, Datia, Guna reported just one corona case each while their active cases are 8,4,3,73,6, 10 and 4 respectively.

The districts which did not see any new case are Burhanpur, Bhind, Agar-Malwa, Alirajpur, Ashok Nagar, Niwari, Sheopur, Khandwa, Dindori, Harda, Tikamgarh Seoni, Chhindwara, Shajapur, Umaria, Mandla,††Panna, Chhattarpur, Dewas, Barwani, Mandsaur, Balaghat, Singrauli, Sidhi, Raisen, Anuppur, Raisen, Katni, Shahdol, Dhar, Shivpuri, Satna, Vidisha, Narsingpur, Hoshangabad, Ujjain, Rewa and Sagar.