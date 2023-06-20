Bhopal: Three Booked For Robbing Man Of Cash, Speeding Away With His Bike

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Kolar police have registered a case against three unidentified youths for robbing a man of cash money and valuables in the Chiklod locality of Bhopal and then speeding away with his bike, the police said.

The police said that the incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday and a search is on for the accused.

Investigating officer (IO) Santram Khanna said that the complainant named Gaurav Ivne (19) is a resident of Kolar, who had gone to Chiklod locality on a bike on Sunday to meet his sister. He was on his way back home on Sunday late night, when a youth waved his hand and asked for a lift. As Ivne stopped, two more youths came to the spot and began frisking him for money and valuables.

When Ivne protested, the trio beat him up and robbed him of Rs 2 thousand in cash, wrist watch and cell phone at knife point. They then also took his bike and sped away from the spot.

Ivne tried locating the trio but they were nowhere to be found. He reached home and narrated the incident to his father.

The father-son duo then approached the police on Monday morning and lodged a case against the unidentified robbers. The police have begun a search operation to nab the accused, IO Khanna said.

