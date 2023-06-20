Bhopal: Satpura Bhavan Employee Dies Of Cardiac Seizure

Satpura Bhavan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An employee of MP tribal development commissioner office died on Tuesday. According to employees’ union, Himanshu Rathore (assistant grad-I) suffered cardiac arrest while going upstairs to his office on second floor. He was immediately taken to JP Hospital where he was referred to Bansal Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, Swasthya Karamchari Sangh general secretary Laxmi Narain Sharma said.