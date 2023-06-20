Bhopal: BJP Making Religious Conversion An Issue, Congress Keeping Mum

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Religious conversion is being made an issue in the state before the election.

The issue of religions conversion has found its way in the state after beating up of a youth in Bhopal.

Before this incident, it was said that there was religious conversion in Ganga Jamna School, Damoh. After both the incidents, cases were registered against the accused under the Religious Freedom Act.

Just ahead of these two incidents, when some members of the Hizb-ut-Tahrir were arrested, a case of religious conversion came to light.

Among those who were collared was a Hindu youth who had changed his religion.

Apart from that, there were reports of religious conversion from Jabalpur, Bhopal, Shahdol and Betul. The BJP as well as the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh raised the issue.

The BJP’s stance on the religious conversion cases indicates that the party is going to make it a major issue in the upcoming assembly election.

On the other hand, the Congress is in a dilemma over the matter. Although the Congress wants to project its Hindu agenda, it does not want to anger the people of other religions.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Home Minister Narottam Mishra and BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma said the racket of religious conversion would not be allowed to continue in the state.

The BJP is also propagating Love Jihad along with religious conversion. For the same reason, the movie, Kerala Story, was publicised.

The RSS is also keeping an eye on the issue. According to sources, Chouhan informed Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the arrest of HuT activists and about the incidents of religious conversion during his recent meeting with the latter.

The Congress has, however, given a wide berth to these issues. According to the Congress leaders, the BJP is raising the religious issues to divert people’s attention from the real problems the country is facing today.

The Congress leaders also feel that however hard they may work on religious issues, the public will vote on people-centric issues.