Bhopal: With 7 Stitches On Head, 9-Yr-Old Wins Bronze At India Open International Karate Championship

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A nine-year-old boy from Army Public School defeated his opponents as he overcame his severe head injury to win a bronze medal at India Open International Karate Championship being held in New Delhi.

With seven stitches on his head, Chetan Verma, a class 4 student, demonstrated courage on and off the mat as he didn’t let his injury get in the way of his medal at the tournament organised at Talkatora Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.

Chetan fell at home, which caused heavy bleeding before the tournament. But he didn’t let it stop him from competing. About nine students from Army Public School, Bhopal, took part and fought for medals in their respective weight categories. Of them, seven won medals.

Fighting with feet full of blisters and injuries, Rusha Tambat of class 11 won a gold medal in the cadet 54 kg weight category. She is ranked 33rd in the world, the first girl from Bhopal to achieve the feat.

In the 8–9-year-old age category, Aksh Sonaniya of class 4 won gold medal. Ayushi Bhadoria of class 6 won gold medal in 9–10 age category. Divya of class 7 took bronze in 11-12 age group.

Jaskirat Singh of class 7 won gold in 10–11-year-old age category. Aditi Misra of class 10 won silver medal in the cadet +54 kg weight category. They were trained by Kartikey.

Read Also Bhopal: Ajaz Khan Is BJP Minority Morcha Chief