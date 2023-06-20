Bhopal: Ajaz Khan Is BJP Minority Morcha Chief

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State BJP president VD Sharma appointed M Ajaz Khan as state president of Minority Morcha on Tuesday. Likewise, Wasim Uddin has been appointed as state general secretary of Morcha.

Apart from this, Indore’s Rohit Gangwal has been appointed as state coordinator of Videsh Sampark Vibhag. State BJP general secretary and MP Kavita Patidar has been entrusted with additional charge of Mahila Morcha. State secretary Ashish Dubey has been appointed as BJYM co-incharge.

The state coordinator of national training campaign Vijay Dubey has been made incharge of Chambal division. Senior leader Dr Tejbahadur Singh Chouhan has been appointed as co-incharge of Indore division.