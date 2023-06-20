Bhopal Shocker: 6 Youths Who Dog-Chained Vijay In Teela Jamalpura Were His Childhood Friends

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a stunning revelation, it was disclosed that the six youths in the viral video, who allegedly assaulted Vijay and chained him like a dog at Teela Jamalpura, were his childhood friends.

Free Press went to ground and spoke to a few persons, including the neighbours of the accused and cops, to know the details of the matter.

Instagram Story Went Wrong!

A tea stall vendor in the area Pawan Sahu told Free Press that Vijay was the childhood friend of all the six arrested accused. On the night of the incident, all six played a prank on Vijay, which irked him. He rushed to his home and posted an Instagram story, abusing his sex “friends” and also tagged their names.

Enraged, all six—Faizan, Bilaal, Sameer Khan, Sahil, Mufeed Khan and a minor, went to him and allegedly assaulted him. As can be seen in the viral video, they chained him like a dog, made him bark and forced to apologise.

Criminal-record!

A vegetable vendor, who resides close to the house of one of the accused Faizan in Harijan Basti, told Free Press that he held a long-standing criminal history. He further accused cops of negligence in registering Vijay’s complaint.

Allegations against police baseless: Bhopal CP

Commissioner of police (CP) of Bhopal, Harinarayanachari Mishra said that all allegations levelled against the cops are baseless and the TI of Teela Jamalpura police station was sent to lines for negligence in the case, not for connivance with the culprits.