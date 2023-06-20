Bhopal Youth Dog-Chained & Forced To Convert To Islam: All 6 Accused Held Within 24 Hours Of Viral Video

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Acting swiftly, Bhopal police have arrested the remaining two accused for assaulting a youth and forcing him to wear dog leash, on Tuesday noon.

All six accused have been arrested withing 24 hours since the video went viral.

Police nabbed Faizan from PGBT Sqaure and Bilal from Housing Colony Nishatpura. While the minor was detained from his house in Gautam Nagar.

Notably, a video went viral on Monday morning, showing six miscreants assaulting a youth name Vijay at Teelajamalpura. They allegedly forced him to bark like a dog collar and wear a leash.

As soon as the video caught home minister Narottam Mishra's attention, he ordered a probe. And within a few hours, police demolished a house of one of the accuse-- Sameer Khan.

