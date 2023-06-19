Bhopal: Cops Arrest 3 For Making Youth Bark Like A Dog, MP Govt Demolishes Their Illegal Homes as Videos Surface

Madhya Pradesh police on Monday arrested all six accused of tying a young man and making him bark like a dog. The state government is also demolishing their illegal homes. Swift action has been taken by the authorities hours after a video of the accused went viral in which they were seen threatening the victim, identified as Vijay.

They made him behave like a dog and even tied a leash on his neck. He was also made to recite his and his family members' names under pressure and was threatened of physical harm if he refuses to follow the instructions.

Three among the six have previous criminal history and have been identified as Faizan, Mohd Samir and Sahil.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The other three are Bilal Teela, Mohammad Sameer Teela and Mupheed Khan were booked for assaulting Vijay in the Teela Jamalpura area on Monday.

MP police have registered an FIR under various sections against the accused. Cops are also looking for the victim to ascertain more details in the matter.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"FIR registered under sections of abduction and forced religious conversion in the matter.

"Six accused including 3 with previous criminal history have been taken into custody by police. NSA invoked against 3 accused with criminal histories," the police confirmed.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This action was taken after MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra ordered the police to nab the culprits within 24 hours.

"I saw that video. I felt like it is a grievous incident. Such a behavior towards a human being is highly condemnable.

"I have instructed Bhopal Police Commissioner to probe this incident and take action within 24 hours," Mishra said.