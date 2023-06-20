Bhopal: 'This Is A Religious Place, Not A Tourist Site,' Mata Mandir Enforces Dress Code, Bars Entry Of Scantily-Clad Devotees

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Enforcing a strict dress code, a temple in Bhopal has imposed a ban on the entry of devotees not wearing appropriate clothes.

Notice has been put up at Maa Vaishnav Dham Adarsh Nav Durga Mata Mandir, on Atal Path debarring the entry of scantily clad visitors.

Notice board reads “This is a religious place, not a tourist site. Please enter the temple premises wearing modest clothes only. Entry will be prohibited if found wearing short clothes, half pants, mini skirt, and night suit.” Chandrashekhar Tiwari, president of Sanskriti Bachao Manch, said, “A notice has been put up appealing people not to enter the temple wearing indecent clothes. There is also Khatu Shyam temple in this temple premises. Everyday a large number of devotees reach here to have darshan.”

Commenting on the matter, the administration has said that it is the prerogative of temple management to issue notice to maintain the sanctity of the temple.

SDM (TT Nagar) Santosh Vitholia said, “Generally, administration does not intervene in such matters. Now it’s up to visitors. However, the issue has not been brought to our knowledge.”

Dress code has been introduced in many temples of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. On the same lines, a dress code was implemented a few days ago in Balaji temple located in Ashoknagar, Madhya Pradesh.

No entry: Jain temple says no to youths wearing ‘indecent’ outfit

After the temple of Ashok Nagar, Shri Chandraprabhu Digamber Jain Mandir of Mangalwara (Bhopal) on Monday too decided to ban the entry of youngsters wearing ‘indecent’ clothes. It is learnt that this decision has been taken by the temple trust Chairman Aditya Maniya. The girls should not enter the temple wearing torn jeans, bermudas, short dresses, revealing clothes, half pants, tight jeans, western clothes etc. The jeans restriction will also be enforced on boys.

Many Jain Community people have lauded the decision saying that other Jain temples of the city should also follow the suit. Even this kind of tradition should be followed across the country.

It’s also being said that temple’s Bahu Mandal, Balika Mandal and Yuva Mandal have also backed the decision to ban the entry of girls clad in short dresses.