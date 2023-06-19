Bhopal: Narottam’s Protest At Adipurush Stiffled, Now It Is Facing Gripe Across Country

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The movie, Adipurush, made on the Ramayana has kicked up a storm across the country.

There was a protest against the film in Madhya Pradesh before it was released, but opposition was suppressed.

Home Minister Narottam Mishra objected to the film when its trailer was released. He said Lord Hanuman was dressed in leather-made attire.

He also objected to the dialogues of the film and warned of taking legal action against the film-maker. Dialogue writer of the film Manoj Muntashir met Mishra his objection.

The film director said he would strike off the objectionable dialogues. But after the release of the film, it came to light, that the director did not make any change, despite Mishra’s warning.

Many people were against Mishra’s objection to the film. They also made an issue.

The Congress, too, took a jibe at Mishra for his protest against the film. Now, the Congress has launched a protest against the film across the country.

Mishra, however, declined to say anything about the controversy. Since Muntashir is close to many BJP leaders, the party as well as the RSS was opposed to Mishra’s comments over the film.

Nevertheless, the BJP leaders are now opposing the dialogues and the way the film has been made.

After watching the movie, former minister Ajay Bishnoi wrote he was upset.

Those who adore Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, and Lord Hanuman should keep away from watching this movie, Bishnoi wrote.

Akash Rajput, son of Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput, demanded a ban on the film.

Muntashir close to state government

Dialogue writer of the film Manoj Muntashir is close to the BJP governments. He has been invited to functions thrice in the state. On Bhopal foundation day, Muntashir called Nawab Hamidullah a terrorist, which created a controversy. An organisation issued a legal notice to him.

He was also invited to a function related to martyr Bhagat Singh and to another event organised by Maharaja Vikramaditya Research Centre.

