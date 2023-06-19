 Bhopal: Cash Recycler Inaugurated At IOB
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 08:27 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) regional manger Nitesh Sinha inaugurated modern automatic teller machine(ATM) / currency recycler at Shristi City, Borda, Bhopal.

Cash recycler is a self-service terminal that allows deposit and withdrawal transactions of cash. Customers can also deposit cash and take out mini statement and know the balance.

Sinha said, “In order to offer best-in-class and quick services to our customers, we are providing hi-tech cash recycler. Apart from offering round-the-clock cash depositing and cash dispensing, this will enable the bank to control frauds by reducing the risk of counterfeit notes leading to improved service delivery for its customers.”

article-image

