 Bhopal: Costly Palladium Draws Gangs To Steal Car Silencers
Silvery-white metal sells for Rs 7,000 per 11.7 grams in Delhi, other areas

Rohan D. UmakUpdated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 07:17 PM IST
Bhopal: Costly Palladium Draws Gangs To Steal Car Silencers | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gangs involved in vehicle-lifting are now stealing silencers of four-wheelers in the city. As per police data, 22 cases were registered in last one month. As the cases surge, police appear clueless about the accused.

Senior police officials said crime branch had been entrusted with the responsibility to apprehend the accused involved in stealing silencers. When contacted, crime branch officials said many gangs were involved. They steal silencers to extract palladium element from it and sell it in markets across India.

Palladium, a lustrous silvery-white metal, is in high demand in Delhi NCR, Bihar and West Bengal as it is used in manufacturing of jewellery, electronic components, dental fillings etc.

Officials said defunct CCTV cameras in localities makes it easier for gangs to steal car silencers and take them to their dens to extract palladium metal, which is sold for Rs 7,000 per 11.7 grams in Delhi and other states where its demand is on the rise.

Gangs questioned: DCP

Deputy commissioner of police Shrutkirti Somwanshi said that gang stealing silencers was busted in March 2022. He said practice was rampant in areas lying in Zone-3 namely Koh-e-fiza, Talaiyya and Shyamala Hills, where people own expensive cars. “Gang members and other accused involved in vehicle-lifting were being questioned for leads,” he added.

