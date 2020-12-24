Bhopal: This Christmas, these devoted nightingales to pray at home

BHOPAL: Service to humanity is the best way to show devotion to God. This is what has inspired Christian nurses in the city to serve people that were hit hard during the Coronavirus pandemic.

All those nurses are on duty in Covid wards of the hospitals. Therefore, they will celebrate Christmas with their family maintaining social distancing norms. They are not going to visit church to keep others safe, besides.

They told Free Press that they had faced many problems. They had to keep away from their families because of isolation, but they are happy and proud of serving the sick. They are just doing what Father Jesus wants them to do. Excerpts: